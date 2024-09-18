AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 121,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 59,042 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,124,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,967,000 after acquiring an additional 253,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.