AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.55. 2,253,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,563,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,048,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,124,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,967,000 after buying an additional 253,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,215,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile



AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

