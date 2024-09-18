AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 1.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 6,255,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 12,512,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $365,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 117,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

