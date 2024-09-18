Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) price target on the stock.

Agronomics Trading Down 0.6 %

ANIC opened at GBX 5.45 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.02 million, a P/E ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.47. Agronomics has a 12 month low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.01 ($0.19). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.17.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

