Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.31

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Aisin Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aisin Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

