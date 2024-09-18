Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. 2,526,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,590. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

