Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Update

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 13,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,610,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,444,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,248. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

