Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AA. UBS Group upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alcoa from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.27.

NYSE AA opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $72,658,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $45,730,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 770.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,430 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

