Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Hits New 52-Week High at $248.10

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $248.10 and last traded at $247.70, with a volume of 8669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALX. StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.18 and its 200 day moving average is $220.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 86.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alexander’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 51.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

