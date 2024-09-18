Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,406,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $281,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,479 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.6 %

ARE opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Citigroup lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.70.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

