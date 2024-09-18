Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) Director Sells C$500,388.00 in Stock

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total value of C$500,388.00.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Algoma Steel Group stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,982. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently -122.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.