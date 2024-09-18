Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Sells 25,300 Shares

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $15,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,749,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Algorhythm Stock Performance
Shares of Algorhythm stock remained flat at $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 49,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,032. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.97.
Algorhythm Company Profile
