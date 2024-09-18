Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.38 and last traded at $83.43. Approximately 4,727,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,326,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.69.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $214.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

