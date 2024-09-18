Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $14.90. 12,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 21,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 98,628 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,889,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,538,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

