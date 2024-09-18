Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.00

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.52), with a volume of 83687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

Alkemy Capital Investments Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.91 and a beta of 1.78.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Featured Stories

