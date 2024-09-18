Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,847 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 36.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 71,354.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

