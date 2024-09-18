Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Down 3.4%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27. 3,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 55,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $1.20. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 61.24%. The company had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Allbirds news, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $29,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $522,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,742 shares of company stock worth $68,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter worth $65,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

