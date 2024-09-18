Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 12-Month High at $287.60

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 287.60 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 342.50 ($4.52), with a volume of 543619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.61).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 363.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 361.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.47 and a beta of 0.59.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

