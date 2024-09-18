Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Stock Price Up 20%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s stock price was up 20% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 51,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 66,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 25.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70. The company has a market cap of C$10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

