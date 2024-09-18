Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.60 and last traded at $35.76. Approximately 18,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 250,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $983.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 169,619 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after buying an additional 86,366 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 471,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

