Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in August

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 12,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
ATEC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 563,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,052. The company has a market capitalization of $889.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after buying an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,458,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,278,000 after buying an additional 64,648 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alphatec by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,192,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,137 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,638,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Alphatec by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,630,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505,202 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
