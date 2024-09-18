Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in August

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 12,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 563,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,052. The company has a market capitalization of $889.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,460.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after buying an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,458,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,278,000 after buying an additional 64,648 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alphatec by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,192,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,137 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,638,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Alphatec by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,630,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505,202 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphatec

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.