Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading 4.8% Higher

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 536,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,861,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $860.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. The company had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Demski purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Alphatec by 64.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Alphatec by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

