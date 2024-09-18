AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AlphaTime Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 437,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

ATMC remained flat at $11.20 during trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,237. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. AlphaTime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

