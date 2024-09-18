Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %
NASDAQ:ATHE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,756. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.41.
About Alterity Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alterity Therapeutics
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.