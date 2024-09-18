Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:ATHE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,756. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

