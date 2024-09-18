Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 4.5%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. 653,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,109,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Altimmune Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $514.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 24,778.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $110,475.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $289,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $1,922,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

