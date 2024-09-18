Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $183.55 and last traded at $183.59. Approximately 6,828,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 42,065,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

