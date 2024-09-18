AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.44

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.44 and last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 152921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.
AMERCO Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.
About AMERCO
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
