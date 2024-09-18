América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 58,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

