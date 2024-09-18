American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.56

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 138668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.56%.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 161,396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 633.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 143,707 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,776,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

