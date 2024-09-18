American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 15,835 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $33,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 424,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 329,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,747,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

