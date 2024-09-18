American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Twilio worth $32,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,043,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 286.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after buying an additional 531,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $31,745,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,475 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Read Our Latest Report on TWLO

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.