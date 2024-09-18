American Century Companies Inc. Has $35.89 Million Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 209,511 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.81% of ePlus worth $35,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $544.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.23 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Featured Articles

