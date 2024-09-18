American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Up 8.9% in August

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 8,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock worth $400,732,195. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $746,005,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in American International Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 941,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,825,000 after purchasing an additional 597,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after buying an additional 597,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.27. 3,648,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

