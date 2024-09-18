American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 425.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ARL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $279.40 million, a PE ratio of 103.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Featured Articles

