American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
ARL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $279.40 million, a PE ratio of 103.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
