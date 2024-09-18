American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Down 14.8% in August

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
American Rebel Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AREBW traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,540. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. American Rebel has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02.
American Rebel Company Profile
