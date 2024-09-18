Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.92

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.92 and last traded at $64.16, with a volume of 117909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,787,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4,193.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 229,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 224,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,560,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 92,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

