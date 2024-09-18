AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $19,864,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, to $46.82. 961,042 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,698. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

