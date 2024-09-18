AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Down 5.4%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.61. 355,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 773,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

