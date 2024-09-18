Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Short Interest Update

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 849,400 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 973,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,396 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 62,593 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE AP traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 90,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

