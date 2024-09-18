Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AMPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NYSE AMPX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,791. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 327.05% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,783.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,783.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,683 shares of company stock valued at $425,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

