AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Down 3.4%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 43,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 353,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

