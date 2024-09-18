Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BRP (DOO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BRP (TSE: DOO):

9/10/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from C$105.00 to C$96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$91.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$103.00.

9/9/2024 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$100.00.

9/9/2024 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$100.00.

9/9/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$110.00 to C$101.00.

9/9/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$99.00.

9/9/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$82.00.

9/8/2024 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2024 – BRP was given a new C$90.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$116.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$109.00.

8/21/2024 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$106.00.

8/20/2024 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOO traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 166,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,953. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$108.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.05.

Get BRP Inc alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 5.7454423 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.