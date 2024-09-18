Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/17/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$64.00.
- 9/16/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2024 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$67.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$67.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$77.00.
- 8/8/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00.
- 8/7/2024 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$50.53. 1,201,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,413,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.59 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.7260019 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
