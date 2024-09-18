Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/17/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$64.00.

9/16/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$67.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$67.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

8/8/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00.

8/7/2024 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$50.53. 1,201,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,413,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.59 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.7260019 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

