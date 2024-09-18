AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

AnalytixInsight Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 0.07.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

