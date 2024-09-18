Andy Fang Sells 50,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $5,278,500.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.26, a PEG ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.5% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

