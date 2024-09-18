Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Up 12.8% in August

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.6 %

ANEB stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.71.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.