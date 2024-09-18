Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Up 12.8% in August

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.6 %
ANEB stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.71.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
