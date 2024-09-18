Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 134,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $252,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,514.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $252,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,514.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $53,268.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,328.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,571 shares of company stock valued at $403,502 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 157,378 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

AOMR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. 31,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $263.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $25.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.