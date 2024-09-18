Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.00

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.23), with a volume of 58820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.14).

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £101.67 million, a PE ratio of -556.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.89.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

