ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $697,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 671,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,567,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at $12,258,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $697,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 671,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,567,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,007 shares of company stock worth $4,089,790. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. 262,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

