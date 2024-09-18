ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,129,527.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at $40,129,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,790. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

